JANESVILLE -- Traumatic experiences can affect all children but Black and brown children can be disproportionally affected due to racism, Rock County Circuit Judge Ashley Morse told a virtual gathering Saturday of the League of Women Voters of Beloit and Janesville.

“What we know is that instances of racial trauma have the same effect as any other kind of trauma,” said Morse. “There’s a biological component to being exposed to constant stress.”

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you