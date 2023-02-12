JANESVILLE -- Traumatic experiences can affect all children but Black and brown children can be disproportionally affected due to racism, Rock County Circuit Judge Ashley Morse told a virtual gathering Saturday of the League of Women Voters of Beloit and Janesville.
“What we know is that instances of racial trauma have the same effect as any other kind of trauma,” said Morse. “There’s a biological component to being exposed to constant stress.”
Morse spoke for about an hour on the topic, “When Race and Trauma Collide: The need for trauma-informed care for BIPOC Youth.” BIPOC is an acronym for Black, Indigenous and People of Color.
The presentation was part “Forward Together,” the local league’s annual Advancing Democracy event. A recording of Morse's full presentation is at www.lwvjvl.org.
“Each year we try to choose a topic that is relevant for the community and the times,” said Bette Carr, a member of the local league's board of directors. “This is a social issue that is a barrier to our youth and citizens. We want to learn how we, as league members and community members, can help.”
Gov. Tony Evers appointed Morse a circuit judge last March. She is the first Black woman to fill that position in Rock County.
In her presentation, Morse said Black youth make up 9% of Rock County’s population, but nearly 40% of all arrests. Data shows that disorderly conduct is the most common offense among all youth arrests. Morse characterized that as a “subjective crime” since what is considered disorderly can vary between arresting officers.
Morse’s presentation included a video segment featuring body camera footage of a Black youth being pulled over by police for making too wide of a turn. The video showed officers requesting the teen to exit his vehicle, patting him down for drugs and weapons, handcuffing him and searching his car before letting him go with a traffic ticket.
The teen was visibly agitated, often turning around to look at the officer searching his car, balling his fists, and calling his mother on his phone. The officers perceived this behavior as aggressive and suspicious, but Morse said it was more likely signs of anxiety.
Following Morse’s presentation, during a question and answer period, attendees discussed issues like whether police officers and judges need more rigorous training on trauma-informed care for BIPOC youth.
Morse said there is currently no such training requirement for circuit judges. She said it’s up to judges to educate themselves.
“As humans, we have so many things in common so think about the commonality you might have,” Morse concluded.
