JANESVILLE
A Rock County judge has OK’d a competency evaluation for an 11-year-old juvenile who is charged with arson after an April 1 fire that has left the Kohl’s store at Uptown Janesville shuttered for weeks with smoke, flame and water damage.
In a video hearing Tuesday in Rock County circuit court, Judge Michael Haakenson said he’d allow competency tests for the 11-year-old Janesville resident accused of setting a fire that police investigators said torched items in the Kohl’s bedding department and left the store at 2500 Milton Ave. and its inventory damaged by smoke and sprinkler water.
The juvenile was arrested April 2 alongside two other youths, including a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, both of Janesville, after police said Kohl’s security footage showed the three youth present inside Kohl’s the night of the fire.
Public defender Michelle Brandemuehl, the 11-year-old’s appointed attorney, said she’d requested a competency evaluation for the juvenile because she said the juvenile is at a tender age to be facing felony charges in the fire.
Brandemuehl said in court on Tuesday the juvenile doesn’t read well and seems not to comprehend some words. The public defender said it’s not clear to her whether the juvenile understands the basics of how criminal court proceedings operate.
Age 11 is the youngest any minor in Wisconsin can be brought up on criminal charges.
Deborah Collins, a clinical psychologist who works with the court system, is being assigned the juvenile’s evaluation.
Haakenson and Rock County Assistant District Attorney Dan Niedfeldt indicated that such an evaluation takes between 30 and 45 days to complete.
The youth is scheduled to appear again in court in early June.
Brandemuehl also asked the court to adjust a condition of the juvenile’s house arrest to allow a guardian to walk the juvenile to a bus stop. She said that would allow the juvenile’s parent to get to work on time.
In open court, a parent of the juvenile asked when the court would allow the juvenile’s family to see Kohl’s store security footage that police said gives evidence the youth and the two others were on site when the fire broke out April 1.
Haakenson and Niedfeldt clarified that family members aren’t necessarily given access to items used in discovery in criminal cases, including security footage. Haakenson indicated that Brandemeuhl doesn’t have access to the security footage as part of discovery in the case, but he indicated that she will eventually.
Meanwhile, the Kohl’s remains shuttered. Late Monday, cleaning contractors appeared to have cleared almost all the store’s inventory and were using plastic wrap to seal off store displays still in place.
Crews appear to be working to repair or replace some of the store’s walls.
Mall management has said the Kohl’s likely will remain closed for weeks while the retailer fixes the store space and works to restock damaged and destroyed store inventory.