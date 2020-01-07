JANESVILLE

The Janesville Performing Arts Center is looking for donations to support its Local Talent Month and to receive a matching grant.

Patrons and supporters are asked to donate between Monday and Friday, Jan. 13-17. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville will contribute $1,500 if donations reach that amount.

Local Talent Month continues with the One-Act Festival this weekend, Dueling Pianos: Piano Fondue on Jan. 17, Tastes & Tunes with Willy Porter on Jan. 18, “Tales of our Farms” on Jan. 24-26 and Comedy on Main with Johnny Beehner on Jan. 31. See the JPAC website, janesvillepac.org, for details.

The center’s 633-seat theater, lobby, art gallery, box office and administrative office are located in the historic Janesville High School/Marshall Junior High School building at 408 S. Main St., Janesville.

Donation information can be found on the JPAC website.