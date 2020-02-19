JANESVILLE
A free screening of the Janesville episode of “Around the Corner with John McGivern” will be offered at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Produced by Milwaukee PBS, the show explores communities throughout the state and shows how their residents live, work and play.
Emmy-winning host John McGivern will attend the screening and will talk about behind-the-scenes production of the show.
The episode will be broadcast statewide at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, on PBS Wisconsin and Milwaukee PBS.