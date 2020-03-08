JANESVILLE
Janesville residents will have the first chance to see the end result of a statewide celebrity's visit to Wisconsin's Park Place.
An early screening of a Janesville-centric episode of "Around the Corner with John McGivern" will be offered at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Janesville Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The event is free.
McGivern hosts a PBS show in which he tours Wisconsin communities and highlights some of their most redeeming qualities.
Younger folks might recognize McGivern as one of the cable car drivers in the movie "The Princess Diaries."
McGivern has a strong following and infectious personality that makes people want to talk to him wherever he goes, said Christine Rebout, executive director of the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
This will be McGivern's first trip to Janesville in the show's nine seasons. He has visited nearby communities including Beloit, Delavan and Whitewater.
PBS reached out to Janesville because producers had heard about great things going on in the community, Rebout said.
Crews spent a few days filming in the city last summer.
"Being featured on a program is a great opportunity for the community," Rebout said. "It lets people know what we have to offer."
Many people driving on the Interstate pass by Janesville and do not know enough to stop, she said.
A show such as "Around the Corner" can pique people's interest and draw visitors to the community, she said.
A trailer for the episode shows McGivern visiting MacFarlane Pheasants, Wisconsin Wagon, Rotary Botanical Gardens, downtown Janesville and other locations.
The show's crew looks for places with interesting stories or history, Rebout said. They found what they were looking for at places such as the pheasant farm, Lincoln-Tallman House and wagon company.
The episode will air at 7 p.m. Thursday on PBS.