JANESVILLE—The Janesville Performing Arts Center Gala Concert will provide a jolt of 1990s nostalgia with alternative rock band the Gin Blossoms at 8 p.m. May 6, JPAC announced Tuesday.
Tickets to the concert will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17, and will cost between $65 and $85. Fundraiser tickets include preshow cocktails, dinner and dessert. Attendees of the Steely Dane concert Saturday at JPAC will get early access to buying Gin Blossoms tickets.
“Hey Jealousy,” the band’s first single from its 1992 album “New Miserable Experience,” reached No. 25 on the Billboard chart in October 1993, and the album went quadruple platinum. The single “As Long As It Matters” from the band’s 1996 album “Congratulations I’m Sorry” was nominated for a Grammy Award. Their highest charting song, “Follow You Down,” spent 46 weeks on the Billboard chart, peaking at No. 9 in March 1996.
The show continues JPAC’s effort to bring a popular recording artist for its annual fundraising event, the center said. Tony Bennett, Lonestar, Leann Rimes and Colin Mochrie have previously performed at the gala.
“We are beyond thrilled to have the Gin Blossoms perform at JPAC this May—they are an incredible band with a number of hits. This will be an amazing experience for any patron that attends,” JPAC Executive Director Nathan Burkart said in the news release.
The event is sponsored by Rishy and Quint Studer. Tickets can be purchased starting Jan. 17 at JPAC’s website, janesville pac.org, or by calling the box office at 608-758-0297.
