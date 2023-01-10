01STOCK_JPAC_02

The Janesville Performing Arts Center.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE—The Janesville Performing Arts Center Gala Concert will provide a jolt of 1990s nostalgia with alternative rock band the Gin Blossoms at 8 p.m. May 6, JPAC announced Tuesday.

Tickets to the concert will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17, and will cost between $65 and $85. Fundraiser tickets include preshow cocktails, dinner and dessert. Attendees of the Steely Dane concert Saturday at JPAC will get early access to buying Gin Blossoms tickets.

