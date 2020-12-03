JANESVILLE
The Janesville Performing Arts Center was the only Rock County recipient of state grants aimed at helping live music and entertainment venues survive the pandemic.
JPAC will receive $36,649 of the $15 million in state grants Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, according to a news release.
The grants were funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The program provided recipients up to $500,000 or 25% of 2019 ticket sales, whichever amount was less, according to the release.
“We know large gatherings of people in small spaces can be a catalyst for spread, which is why our folks in the live music and entertainment industry have been doing their part to help keep their communities and people safe,” Evers said in the release.
“These changes haven't been easy, but these venues have worked to be good partners throughout this process. We hope these funds can provide critical support and stabilization to help them get through until we can all gather safely and enjoy entertainment together again.”
In November, JPAC received $47,221 from the state as part of a grant program aiding cultural organizations.
Executive Director Nathan Burkhart in November said JPAC has earned significantly less revenue during the pandemic.
JPAC has offered new kinds of programs, some virtual and some in person, to give residents an escape from daily stressors. Those programs don’t necessarily make a lot of money, but they keep the performing arts center relevant in the community, Burkhart said.
These Walworth County organizations received live music and entertainment grants:
- Rosewood Entertainment, Delavan: $169,890.
- Live Nation Worldwide, which manages Alpine Valley in East Troy: $395,308.
- Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, Lake Geneva: $141,606.
- Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation, Walworth: $4,078.
- Transformative Arts, Walworth: $253,091.