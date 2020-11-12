JANESVILLE
The Janesville Performing Arts Center has announced two 2020 United Arts Alliance Hall of Fame inductees: Mike Stalsberg and the late Cheryl Schmidt.
Both candidates were selected through a nomination and voting process conducted by JPAC’s resident groups: Janesville Little Theatre, Stage One, Theatre Unlimited, Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, Janesville Art League, 5678 Dance Studio, Life Dance Academy, No Limits Dance and Veracity Dance Project.
Stalsberg is the technical director at JPAC and has worked at the center since 2004. He also volunteers on the board of Stage One.
Schmidt taught dance in Janesville and other Rock County communities.
“There could not be two more deserving artists to be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” JPAC Executive Director Nathan Burkart said in a news release. “Both have dedicated substantial time and talents to making the community art scene better.”
The induction ceremony will be postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic. Stalsberg and Schmidt will be formally inducted with the 2021 Hall of Fame inductees.
JPAC will begin accepting nominations for 2021 Hall of Fame inductees in January. Nominations should be brought to JPAC or any partnering resident group.
For more information or questions, call the box office at 608-758-0297 or email Burkart at nathan@janesvillepac.org.