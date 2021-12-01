You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, because Janesville’s annual Jolly Jingle is comin’ to town this weekend.
Beginning Friday and running into Sunday, Dec. 5, the Janesville Recreation Division has stuffed roughly 40 mostly cost-free activities into a jam-packed weekend of family fun for all ages.
The event kicks off Friday at Town Square, where attendees can traverse a Jingle Bell Trail throughout downtown Janesville.
Later in the evening, children ages 12 and under can hunt for jingle-bell-decorated eggs at Courthouse Park. This will lead in to perhaps the biggest draw of the evening: The city's tree-lighting ceremony, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Lower Courthouse Park, followed by fireworks.
After the ceremony and before the fireworks, the Trinity Episcopal Choir will commence caroling at the Janesville Performing Arts Center and continue singing as members walk to Town Square
Saturday’s events feature trolley rides to transport attendees between downtown activities. The choices for children include an interactive story walk, arts and crafts and ice skating with jolly-old St. Nick.
The highlight of the evening will be Jolly Jingle lighted parade, which begins at 6 p.m. Prompted by the recent Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, extra security measures will be in place during the parade in downtown Janesville.
Parade security enhanced
After two weeks of meetings with participants, law enforcement officials and other members of the Janesville Jolly Jingle team, the decision was made to hold the parade as planned, but with added security measures.
While Janesville police officials said they are not especially concerned about a incident like the one that occurred in Waukesha happening here, the city’s unified command group overseeing the parade will take extra precautions.
Janesville Sgt. Robert Perkins of the unified command said the beefed up security will resemble measures taken in the past. Additional hardened road barriers and strategically parked vehicles will prevent drivers from inadvertently veering onto the parade route. There will also be an an increased police presence at the event.
“We’re taking all the right precautions in order to make sure the community does feel safe,” Perkins said.
He suggested parade-goers be mindful of their surroundings, wear reflective clothing and keep children from running into the road to collect candy.
“Parade safety is of utmost concern to the city,” recreation division communications specialist Nick Faust said in a statement to The Gazette.
“Janesville's Jolly Jingle and the Janesville Police Department are working cooperatively to assure the community can safely join together in celebration of the holiday spirit,” he said.
The parade showcases floats decorated by civic groups and local business owners.
Dave Javan, general manager of Mr. Splash Car Wash, who is a sponsor and will help lead the parade, said the Jolly Jingle is intended to restore seasonal normalcy for residents after a long period of pandemic restrictions.
In response to COVID-19-related concerns, last year's parade was conducted as a "reverse drive-thru" at Traxler Park. The parade on Saturday will be the first since 2019.
Javan looks forward to the opportunity to the event returning to its traditional form and see a large gathering of people. “Last year being the drive-thru parade — it was strange,” he said. “With everything that has occurred last year, and this year, I think people are ready and excited to get back to an element of normal living."
Rounding out the weekend is another day of activities on Sunday, with a 2 p.m. presentation of the timeless "A Christmas Carol," performed by [as] at the JPAC. Wrapping up Jolly Jingle in a decorative bow is the Holiday Light Show at the Rotary Botanical Gardens, running from 4:30 p.m. to eight.
More information on specific activities, in addition to hours and costs, can be found on the city's Jolly Jingle website.