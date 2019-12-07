JANESVILLE

Janesville resident Codey Holcomb’s 5-ton U.S Army tow truck never looked so festive.

The big, army-green beast of a truck was strung from cab to jib with 3,000 multicolored holiday lights, a piney wreath hung above a large vice mounted on the front bumper and the spinning emergency lights on top were capped with giftwrapped boxes that glowed red.

Holcomb spent all day rigging the lights on his Army truck, which he inherited from his dad. It was one of 45 floats and vehicles entered in Saturday’s Jolly Jingle Holiday Light Parade—a nighttime parade that has run for half a dozen years in downtown Janesville.

As spectators began to fill the streets from South Main to North Jackson and entrants in the holiday parade lined up in around the parking lot west of the Janesville Police Department, city of Janesville Parks and Recreation officials who organize the event were finishing a checklist for the city’s only nighttime parade.

The first order of business: making sure that every float registered to enter the parade was illuminated with no fewer than 500 holiday lights. A minimum of 500 lights is the rule of thumb for visibility of the parade floats at night.

That is for the safety of those in the parade and for spectators watching the parade, city of Janesville recreation programmer Jeff Zakoski said.

But Zakoski said it’s because it’s more fun to see floats in a nighttime parade that are glowing with oodles of lights.

“The way to look at it is that a black pickup truck without very many Christmas lights on it wouldn’t be very visible. And it really wouldn’t look very interesting to have in a Christmas parade at night,” Zakoski said.

There are other key differences for the nuts and bolts of a parade that rolls out at night—and also in weather such as the 37-degree chill Saturday evening. Instead of spectators resting on picnic blankets on the sidewalks—a more summery parade phenomenon—many spectators Saturday were wrapped, cocooned or otherwise swaddled, in blankets.

One grade-school age girl who was standing along West Milwaukee Street, her stocking cap glowing with holiday lights, was waiting for the parade to begin. She shouted down the street to get the attention of a parent who was heading back to the car to get something they had forgotten.

“Get the blankets!” the girl shouted to the parent. “Get all of the blankets you can.”

The weather Saturday night was dry and still and actually several degrees warmer than typical early December lows, according to Gazette weather records.

Shelly Slapak, the city of Janesville’s recreation director, said during last year’s parade, entrants and spectators weathered a cold, December rain.

“But it didn’t stop people from coming out. We probably had 1,000 people lining the streets, and at least 25 entries braved that rain,” she said.

The parade and the weekend long, event-filled Jolly Jingle celebration itself over the past few years has become a sort of partnership between the city and local organizations. Storefront businesses along the parade route on West Milwaukee and South Main streets in recent years have been getting more involved.

Some downtown retailers had their doors open later into the evening on Saturday, in apparent hopes they would catch a bit of foot traffic from the hundreds of spectators there to see the night parade.

808 Cheesecake, a new specialty cheesecake store at 119 W. Milwaukee St., was drawing in spectators who were sampling the store’s cheesecakes mixed with handmade caramel sauce and from-scratch chocolate ganache.

Kathy Huberd, an 808 Cheesecake employee, said the store has had evening hours this month. She just learned of the parade Saturday.

“We were going to be open tonight anyway, and our owner said, ‘Oh, by the way, there’s a downtown parade tonight that will go right past the shop.’ I said, ‘Oh. A parade? Really? OK,’” Huberd said.

Along North Jackson Street, people who had filtered in to see the parade’s 6 p.m. launch walked around to get an early glimpse of some of the floats. One float, built by Janesville Youth Hockey, was a mini ice rink twinkling with lights. Another entrant had a float with a small house on it strung with lights galore. It was being towed by a large RV.

“We were told that entry is supposed to be like the movie ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’ It’s supposed to be the Griswold’s house, and the RV is like Cousin Eddie’s,” Zakoski said.

Spectators, too, were illuminated with wearable holiday lights. One family was walking two dogs who were dressed in lighted collars and dog coats and adorned with glowing antlers.

Slapak said her favorite part of the parade is seeing families and especially children come out to the parade.

“There aren’t enough things this late in the year for families to do outside at night. This is something great, I think,” Slapak said. “With all the lights in the parade and in the crowd, it feels sort of like a mini-Las Vegas for a few hours.”