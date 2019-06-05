WHITEWATER

Joining other communities across the country, Whitewater proclaimed Friday as National Gun Violence Awareness Day, the city announced Wednesday.

The Whitewater chapter of Moms Demand Action has partnered with the Lake County chapter to put on a run, walk or bike event at 10 a.m. Saturday at Glacial River Trail in Fort Atkinson. The starting point is at Robert Street and Janesville Avenue.

The proclamation, which City Manager Cameron Clapper signed Monday, says an average of 100 Americans are killed by gun violence each day.

The proclamation also states, “Support for the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens goes hand-in-hand with keeping guns away from people with dangerous histories.”

“Community leaders know their communities best, are the most familiar with local criminal activity and how to address it, and are best positioned to understand how to keep their citizens safe,” the document states.

The proclamation makes the first Friday of June National Gun Violence Awareness Day and encourages supporters to wear orange. Orange is the color that symbolizes life, and hunters use it to show themselves to others when hunting.

The idea to use orange as the color came from friends of Hadiya Pendleton, a teenager who was shot and killed in January 2013—two weeks after marching in President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade, the proclamation states.