JANESVILLE

Authorities have a name that could belong to a body that has been unidentified for more than 20 years.

But they’re not going to release that name to the public, at least not yet.

DNA released by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office to the independent DNA Doe Project last year led to the identification, representatives of the project said Tuesday.

The name John Clinton Doe has been used for the weathered remains of the young man found by a hunter along Turtle Creek in the town of Bradford in 1995.

Capt. Todd Christiansen said detectives will follow up, but he won’t release any information until independent tests confirm the work of the DNA Doe Project.

That lab work likely won’t be ready until May, Christiansen said.

The DNA Doe Project apparently has found relatives of John C. Doe, but it won’t release more information on the case until the sheriff’s office says it can, said the organization’s Margaret Press.

Press said DNA Doe investigators announce an identification when they are 95 percent confident in their results and have identified living family members, sometimes distant cousins.

DNA Doe often crowdfunds the expensive DNA tests to extract the DNA and then sequence the entire genome. Then, a DNA profile is compared against the files of GEDmatch, an organization that also serves companies such as Ancestry.com and law enforcement, as it did in the Golden State killer arrest last year, Press said.

The organization gives these identities to law enforcement, who contact the possible relatives and try to get cheek swabs so their DNA can be compared with the John or Jane Doe, Press said.

The DNA swabs are sent to the University of North Texas. A match through the university’s process is considered a forensic confirmation for legal purposes, Press said.

In this case, the organization has thanked the potential relatives and offered condolences, Press said.

Christiansen would not comment on whether he knows who John C. Doe is because the information has not been confirmed.

If it is confirmed, “then we will need to look into that person’s background, and hopefully we can determine how he ended up where he was,” Christiansen said.

The cause of John C. Doe’s death has never been determined, so the case remains an open death investigation, Christiansen said.

Christiansen said he did not want to release a name, only to find out later that it can't be confirmed.

With all possibilities open, investigators have to consider they might be looking into a homicide, so they are cautious about releasing information, said Jack Friess, the former Rock County deputy coroner who has investigated the John C. Doe case for more than five years.

Another reason is the deceased’s family might not want information released, Friess said.

Friess was the one who pushed for the sheriff’s office to enlist the DNA Doe Project’s help last year.

The DNA Doe Project is only about 2 years old, Press said, but has already helped solve 11 such cases, usually in cooperation with law enforcement.

“We are really excited and humbled to be allowed do this,” Press said.

In John Clinton Doe’s case, the organization announced its tentative identification in fairness to its many volunteer researchers, who won’t have to continue looking into this case, Press said.