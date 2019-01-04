Jimmy Buffett

In this July 29, 2016, file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York. He will perform at Alpine Valley Music Theatre on July 20 after a two-year absence. 

 Charles Sykes

EAST TROY

Tickets will go on sale next week for Jimmy Buffett’s return to the Alpine Valley Music Theatre on July 20.

The East Troy outdoor amphitheater reopened in 2018 after closing for the full 2017 season. 

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Buffett’s absence in 2017 contributed to the venue’s first full-season closure in its 40 years because it could not book any acts that summer.

Buffett instead performed at Wrigley Field in Chicago the last two summers, according to the newspaper.

Those who want to see Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11.

The July 20 show is set to start at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available on websites such as livenation.com or ticketmaster.com, which also sells tickets by phone at 800-745-3000.

