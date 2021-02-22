JANESVILLE
The Janesville Jets will hold two donation drives for a local family at their hockey games on Thursday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, March 20.
The Dye family is a “billet” family for the Jets. “Billet” families host junior hockey players in their homes during the hockey season, providing housing and support to the players.
The Jets will hold a silent auction to raise money for Brandi Dye and her family after her husband, Robert, died unexpectedly in a Feb. 5 accident.
Signed game jerseys will be up for auction along with other Jets memorabilia. Donations will be collected each night.
Fans also can donate through a GoFundMe page for the Dye family.