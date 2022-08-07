JANESVILLE

The sun was shining in the parking lot at Hedberg Public Library along Janesville's downtown riverfront, but that’s not to say it was a pleasant summer day for everyone.

Cars are parked in a city of Janesville lot where people can park and sleep overnight. One woman named Donna said she and her partner lost their Fourth Ward apartment when new owners bought the building where they lived and canceled their lease. 'We've got money, a disability income, but we don't want to put $1,200 a month into a one-bedroom apartment. That's what it is,' Donna said.
