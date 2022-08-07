JANESVILLE
The sun was shining in the parking lot at Hedberg Public Library along Janesville's downtown riverfront, but that’s not to say it was a pleasant summer day for everyone.
The temperature was 95 with mounting humidity, and thin clouds that seemed to magnify the heat. Donna, a local homeless woman who lives out of an old electrician’s panel van, was bustling among her life’s belongings, squared away under a tarp set at the back edge of the library’s lot.
She sat baking in the sun, babysitting a black chow chow owned by another homeless person who was out plying the city for discarded scrap metal.
Donna was wilted by the heat but stoic about it. In a small tree above her head, a bird chirped.
“It’s hot today, but I might have a place I can go to get cleaned up later. If not, it’s not a big deal,” she said.
The area Donna and her partner, Ron, are encamped is one of the two public lots in Janesville where homeless people are allowed to stay overnight under city rules. On a day late last week, a few yards from the seawall above the Rock River, six other vehicles in various states of rust and disrepair were lined up.
The vehicles weren’t abandoned; for the people who own them, they’re what passes for home.
The lot has no permanent restroom facilities. People staying in the lot use a set of blue, portable toilets parked along the river terrace. Donna said they’re serviced by a sanitation contractor once a week.
“On a hot day like today, just trust me. You don't want to go in those,” she said.
As she spoke, Ron handed Donna a meal replacement drink and then emptied a Coleman cooler of water from ice that had melted hours earlier. It was the only potable water in sight.
Homeless people using the lot can -- and do -- venture inside the library to use its public restrooms.
But they've never had immediate access to showers.
A shower trailer?
The city of Janesville’s Homeless Intervention Task force, an ad-hoc committee formed to tackle homelessness downtown and elsewhere in Janesville, has for a few years has discussed the option of a mobile shower trailer—a unit that would allow homeless people who live in their cars to shower.
Kelly Bedessem, the city of Janesville’s Housing Services Director, said the idea’s not novel. It would be just one potential stopgap in an ongoing crisis of too little affordable housing, inflation on the cost of everyday goods and the average monthly cost of local rentals.
The idea of a shower that can be hitched and moved around the city for use by the homeless has never gotten much traction. Neither have nascent plans by some businesses to open permanent shower facilities for the homeless.
Bedessem calls a permanent facility a likely “significant” expense for anyone who would undertake it, whether that's the city, private donors or social service agencies.
“There’s no funding source, and nobody so far has come to table to say ‘I’ll do that,’ Bedessem said. “It’s a great idea, but where do you put it? Who funds it? Who cleans it? Who monitors it? All those logistics need to be figured out.”
Bedessem said the bigger problem goes beyond the question of hygiene on a hot summer day. Rather, it's the continued scarcity of apartments here that are affordable for people with limited incomes.
Donna said she and Ron are living in a van by the library because in May, they lost their apartment of four years after owners sold their buildings off and a new owner canceled the lease to renovate them. The rent at the unit, located in the city’s Fourth Ward, had been $650 for years.
“Rent’s not $650 anywhere anymore, and nothing else is cheap, either,” Donna said. “We’ve got money, a disability income, but we don’t want to put $1,200 a month into a one-bedroom apartment. That’s what it is. And you’re in line, competing for single apartment unit with 50 other people who are trying to get the same apartment. We can’t compete,” she said.
On hearing the woman’s story recounted by a Gazette reporter, Bedessem didn’t question whether it was the full truth. Sudden rent increases of $300 or $400 a month are becoming more commonplace, she said, as are stories of recent interest rate jumps on flexible mortgages. Those can amount to similarly uncomfortable price increases on middle-class homeowners who are already stressed.
“I hear this every day. This is happening all the time now,” Bedessem said.
Rising needs
Dozens of units at River Flats, an apartment complex completed last year in the city’s downtown, are designated as affordable apartments, but Bedessem said that project involved “about 11 different funding sources.” Its construction and completion came before a land war broke out in Eastern Europe and slowing economic growth in the U.S.
At least one developer earlier this year backed away from another affordable housing plan downtown as spiraling construction costs and interest rate increases have made affordable housing developments seem like a less attractive investment—even for developers with experience building and marketing low-income housing.
If the money is available for affordable or low-income housing, that’s never a guarantee the public will support it. In the past few years, for instance, neighbors near a south-side city park have vehemently opposed a set of 500-square-foot homes being built in part of the park.
And earlier this year, some residents of a south-side subdivision off Highway 51 voiced anguish and outrage over a strawberry greenhouse developer’s idea to build companion affordable apartment units across a drainage ditch from their single-family neighborhood.
“I don’t know when ‘affordable’ became such a dirty word,” Bedessem said. “All of us want to be able to afford our housing. Nobody wants to dump 30% or 40% of their income into their housing costs.”
Library Director Brian McCormick said the homeless population in and around the library seems to “ebb and flow” seasonally.
It’s common, he said, for more homeless people to gravitate to the library in high summer or deep winter because it’s considered a cooling and warming center.
The library has donated hygiene kits its staff gives to homeless people who come into the library, but otherwise, there are no special facilities there for them to wash up.
McCormick said he has not heard of any mounting complaints at the library by other patrons who might not know that homeless people are allowed to stay in the parking lot. He said he hears more complaints about others panhandling at the library.
But McCormick acknowledged that when the public sees a stack of someone's belongings sheltered by a tarp next to the library’s back lot, it doesn’t seem like a positive short-term sign for the local economy and the people living at the bottom of it.
“With the ongoing situations, it’s clear we’re going to be having some rising needs in this community," McCormick said.