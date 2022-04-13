Unless members of the Janesville city council have misgivings over the request, Hy-Vee will be allowed to operate an outdoor patio with alcohol alongside a supermarket and restaurant that grocer plans to house in the former ShopKo on the city’s east side.
Members of the city’s Alcohol License Advisory Committee unanimously gave the thumbs up to Hy-Vee’s request that it be allowed to have fenced-in, outdoor seating at the future store, which Hy-Vee plans to open this fall at the former Shopko at 2500 Humes Road.
A Hy-Vee official told the liquor board members at meeting this week that the store plans to monitor the patio throughout the day and evening and the store itself will have a video camera trained on the patio and recording the area.
Hy-Vee real estate director Kasie Bonjour told the liquor board the patio is meant as an additional amenity for the supermarket, which will have a Wahlbugers burger restaurant and bar built in alongside the store’s own food court.
The patio would have a few speakers set up to play “ambient music” for customers as they dine outside, Bonjour said.
A few members of the liquor board asked whether Hy-Vee would put a control device on a door planned on the patio’s gate so people could only enter from the store after Hy-Vee has determined they’re 21.
The board walked that idea back after some members pointed out that other establishments in Janesville aren’t required to have gates that bar people from entering from outside. Some members pointed out it could be a safety risk not to have two-way access to a patio.
The Alcohol License Advisory Committee discussed the patio after it had put Hy-Vee’s request on ice a month ago, citing a lack of high-resolution designs and hard plans that would show the panel what the patio would look like and how it’d be secured and fenced in.