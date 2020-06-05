JANESVILLE
Janesville's LaborFest parade and festivities have been canceled for this year, organizers announced on the event's Facebook page.
The LaborFest Committee said the annual Labor Day parade and activities, held last year at the town square pavilion downtown, will not go on this year because organizers could not get commitments from various entities needed to put on the events, according to the post.
The committee said it will begin planning for the 2021 event.
LaborFest is one of many events that have been canceled because of uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.