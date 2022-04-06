JANESVILLE
The Kohl’s store at Janesville’s main shopping mall will reopen, eventually, an Uptown Janesville official said.
But it could take days or even weeks before the 97,000-square-foot retail store at 2500 Milton Ave. can replace thousands of pieces of store inventory destroyed by smoke and water after a fire Friday in the store that police suspect a group of children might have ignited purposely.
On Wednesday, the Kohl’s remained closed to shoppers. Gazette reporters observed ongoing recovery work at the store in the wake of a fire that resulted in the initial arrest of three children suspected of sparking a fire that authorities say ignited bedding for sale in the rear of the store.
Kohl’s has been closed since Friday after the fire broke out. Local authorities have given scant details about the investigation that led to the arrest of three Janesville youths on arson and reckless endangerment—including an 11-year-old, 15-year-old and 17-year old who police said matched up with security footage at Kohl’s and inside the mall from around the time of the fire.
At least one of those juveniles was set for a court hearing Wednesday morning, but Rock County court officials abruptly barred media access to the hearing.
The move by the court leaves the public without any further details so far in an unusual arson case that led Kohl’s and the mall to lose an unknown volume of foot traffic after the emergency closure of the retail store, one of the mall’s two anchors.
A Kohl’s official has not responded to inquiries from The Gazette, but Julie Cubbage, the general manager at Uptown Janesville, discussed the impact Kohl’s temporary closure has had on the mall.
Cubbage said she is not authorized to speak on behalf of Kohl’s but she said the closure has been “difficult” and “really bad” for the mall.
“It’s definitely something that affects our (mall concourse) businesses, as well, because Kohl’s generates a ton of foot traffic in the mall," she said. "So it’s something that directly affects all our other businesses as well.”
On Wednesday, Cubbage said customers who still hadn’t learned of the fire and temporary closure at Kohl’s continued to ask management questions about the closure. Cleaners used large fans to ventilate the store, and large trucks began to bring pallets stacked with cardboard boxes into the store’s loading bays.
That work was part of an apparent plan by Kohl’s to clean up and begin removing store inventory that was presumably destroyed by smoke and water after the store’s water sprinkler system and, later, fire crews doused the area in the store where officials say the fire was thought to have broken out.
Top Janesville fire officials earlier this week declined to give a sense of the damage inside Kohl’s, saying that type of assessment is now tied up in investigations by the fire department, police and Kohl’s own insurers.
Cubbage said from what she learned this week, Kohl’s has begun to tackle the work of identifying and then removing and replacing inventory that is considered wrecked and unsellable.
Cubbage said she heard no estimates of the scope of inventory damage at Kohl’s, but she said water and smoke damage from a retail store fire can leave a huge amount of items—particularly clothing and other cloth items—smoked to the point of destruction even if some appear undamaged.
“When a big store sprinkler system goes off, those sprinkler heads pop, and that water starts raining down and then spreads all over. So you have to understand that they probably have smoke and water damage throughout the entire store,” Cubbage said.
Cubbage has managed mall properties for more than a decade. She said she has never dealt with an arson attempt at any mall property she managed. Cubbage said Kohl’s hasn’t given her a timeline on when it might reopen, but based on other times she dealt with sprinklers going off in other mall shops, the damage to store inventory, electronics, carpeting, floors and wiring can be sweeping.
She said that because of ongoing pressure on retail supply chains driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could be a while before Kohl’s is in a position to reopen.
“I’m pulling a number out of thin air, but I’m guessing it’s probably going to be at least 30 days,” Cubbage said.
She said the mall has put a message on its marquee sign along Milton Avenue that notifies shoppers of the closure, yet she said the message stresses that Kohl’s isn’t closed for good.
Cubbage said Kohl’s has given no indication its Janesville location won’t pull through the fallout of a fire and a closure that has run nearly a week already.
She said Kohl’s has continued to be a “high-performing” store at the mall, and she said the company has an active lease it just renewed with the mall’s owner. Last year, the store opened Sephora, an upscale cosmetics and fragrance section Kohl’s places at some locations with ample customer foot traffic.
The Kohl’s store is perceived as a bright spot at a mall that has lost a total of 19 permanent tenants since 2019—in part because of a statewide pandemic shutdown that for weeks in 2020 left indoor malls closed except for online orders.
Late last month, the Janesville City Council authorized the city to make a move to buy the former Sears store space at Uptown—a move that could pave the way for construction of a proposed $28 million public-private ice arena that would be called the Woodman’s Community Center.
Cubbage said she doesn’t expect the fire at Kohl’s to affect the prospect of an ice arena at Uptown Janesville, and she said she expects the Kohl’s will withstand the closure.
“Knowing what I know about Kohl’s, I can see them doing something grand and spectacular to let everybody in the community know that, ‘Hey, we’re back open again, come and visit.”