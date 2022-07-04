People return to their vehicles as thunderstorms rolled through Janesville Monday night, postponing the Rock Aqua Jays performance and fireworks display at the annual ‘Independence Day on the Rock’ event in Traxler Park on Monday. The fireworks show was rescheduled for Sunday night.
The Rock Aqua Jays perform just before the rain that postponed the ‘Independence Day on the Rock’ intensified Monday night at Traxler Park in Janesville. The fireworks planned Monday night for the Fourth of July were postponed to Sunday.
Fireworks are kept dry under tarps Monday across the Rock River from Traxler Park in Janesville. Thunderstorms disrupted 'Independence Day on the Rock,' where the Rock Aqua Jays were performing a water ski show before a scheduled fireworks show.
