JANESVILLE -- GIFTS Men’s Shelter is providing overnight emergency shelter to men on a first come basis as the weather gets colder; this will be in effect when Rock County declares a cold weather emergency. The shelter's space is limited to four men.
According to a press release:
For those who are seeking shelter, check-in time is from 8 to 9 p.m. each night. Some exceptions may be made after that check-in time but only if there is space available. Emergency stays must submit to a breathalyzer and test with a 0.0 result.
Emergency stays must also leave by 6 a.m. each day and they will be subject to a search of all personal items.
“We have a zero-tolerance policy for weapons of any kind, illegal drugs, alcohol, and items that go against our Christian ministry,” the release said.
Men being provided an emergency stay agree to follow all rules and guidelines of the shelter and direction given by the overnight office hosts and must provide their name and contact information.
And overview of What GIFTS provides:
Space for up to 4 men to sleep in a secure, warm lobby area with cots and bedding
Access to the lobby bathroom
A toiletry bag with basic items
A snack bag
The possibility of a longer-term stay by following the GIFTS application process.
Questions should be directed to the shelter. The shelter is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and can be reached at (608) 728-4941.
