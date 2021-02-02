JANESVILLE

The 100 block of East Milwaukee Street was closed for a fire around noon Tuesday.

Residents were evacuated. The fire appears to have started in a third-floor residence in the Peters Building.

Battalion Cmdr. Ryan Murphy said a fire in Apartment 7 was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were checking to make sure the fire hadn't spread, Murphy said at 12:40 p.m.

Smoke was initially seen coming over the top or from the roof of the four-story, 107-year-old brick building. The smoke stopped soon after firefighters arrived.

Firefighters could be seen with pikes, often used to open walls or ceilings.

Four ambulances were on scene along with fire trucks and police units.

This story will be updated.