JANESVILLE — Back in 1926, Lilah Mawhinney of Janesville received a $50 college loan from a local organization, and after spending a year at Beloit College and three at UW-Madison, traveled to Montana to start a church mission.
The organization that awarded Mawhinney that money was the Janesville branch of the American Association of University Women. The local group is one of more than 1,000 branches nationwide.
The Janesville branch was just 3 years old when it handed out its first scholarship to Mawhinney. On June 20, the Janesville AAUW will celebrate its 100th anniversary at the Woman’s Club, 108 S. Jackson St.
During the past century, the AAUW has worked for the advancement of women and education. The national branch is the oldest organization to have that goal.
The local branch of 58 members conducts an annual book sale to fund six scholarships to local high school graduates, which has been the major project for years. The local group, led by co-presidents Nancy Arnold and Wendy Tupper, meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month except during the winter. Guest speakers usually address the group at meetings. State Assembly Rep. Sue Conley will discuss current issues being addressed by the Legislature at next Tuesday’s gathering.
Membership has been fairly constant for the past decade, said Carole Salinas, who is the local AAUW’s membership vice-president.
“There was a time back in the 1980s and ’90s when we were close to 100 members,” Salinas said. “It seems that the younger women now that are working and have children are busy. Probably three-fourths of us are retirees. We have more time to focus on the mission of the group.”
Salinas knows how work and being active in organizations can be difficult. Salinas joined the local AAUW in 1992 while a teacher in Janesville. When she took a teaching job in Beloit, she left the group. When she retired from teaching in 2015, she rejoined the AAUW and has held many positions including being president.
The increased female workforce shows how women have advanced in society.
“The majority of women through the 1960s were not working,” Salinas said. “(Then) women joined so they could get out of the house and get with some other educated women.”
“Now with so many women working, it seems like they just want to be home and relax in the evenings.”
Book sale funds scholarships
The annual AAUW book sale in the fall is likely the most recognizable event the group conducts. Only interrupted during the past 63 years by the COVID-19 year, the sale funds the five or six $1,000 scholarships the AAUW awards each year.
The sale has been conducted at several sites through the years but is now held at The Olde Towne Mall in downtown Janesville.
“The book sale is a very, very big project,” Salinas said.
Salinas also is directly involved in the AAUW’s Tech Savvy Workshop, which is held one day a year to get middle-school girls interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields. The third Tech Savvy program this year is Saturday, April 15, at UW-Whitewater. The fee is $10 and includes lunch, and sign-up information is available at the AAUW website or at UW-Whitewater Tech Savvy.
“It’s designed for girls, but boys are welcomed to attend,” Salinas said. “Its aim is to introduce girls to STEM careers so they can see what they can be when they grow up. Professional women in STEM careers are the workshop’s hands-on presenters.”
Another aspect of the group is the year-round book club. One of the recent book groupings was a list of books that have been targeted by some people to be banned from schools and libraries. Salinas found the list interesting.
“A lot of the banned books were required reading for those of us who grew up in the ‘70s,” she said.
Branch to celebrate 100th anniversary
The big celebration for the Janesville AAUW is the group’s 100th anniversary. The Janesville City Council issued a proclamation recognizing that milestone at its meeting last week.
The celebration will take place starting at 5 p.m. June 20 at the Woman’s Club. Salinas has received 19 responses from past presidents of the local AAUW to get their reflections on the group’s achievements and memories.
That includes Sarah Mueller, who was president in 1968.
Another respondent, Lee Eastman, was president of the Janesville branch from 1972 to 1974. Eastman now lives in Naperville, Illinois, and is the president-elect of the Naperville AAUW branch, 49 years after she was president of the Janesville branch.
Two current members of the AAUW are descendants of noteworthy past members.
Ann Sutherland Bennett is the granddaughter of the first Janesville AAUW president Joanna Sutherland (president from 1923-24).
Karel Cripe, who has been a local member since 1961, is the daughter of former branch president Frankie Henke (1948-50).
Throughout the years, the AAUW has worked to help women advance in society. Locally that started with Lilah Mahwhinney, a girl who grew up in the area where Avalon Road is today.
“She made a difference,” Salinas said.
That goal remains today.