JANESVILLE — Back in 1926, Lilah Mawhinney of Janesville received a $50 college loan from a local organization, and after spending a year at Beloit College and three at UW-Madison, traveled to Montana to start a church mission.

The organization that awarded Mawhinney that money was the Janesville branch of the American Association of University Women. The local group is one of more than 1,000 branches nationwide.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you