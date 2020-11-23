JANESVILLE

Bagged yard waste and bundled brush will be collected the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 during regular trash collection, according to a city news release.

Grass, leaves and garden debris must be in biodegradable paper bags or reusable containers up to 35 gallons in size. Brush bundles should not exceed 4 feet in length and 1 foot in diameter.

Both bags and bundles should weigh less than 50 pounds, according to the release.

Debris must be placed on the curb a few feet from trash bins by 7 a.m. the morning of scheduled pickup.

Residents also can bring yard waste to the city compost site at 525 Black Bridge Road. Stumps, brush, branches, roots and shrubs can be taken to the demolition landfill. Demolition costs $5.50 per cubic yard for Janesville residents and $7 per cubic yard for nonresidents, according to the release.

For more information, call City Services at 608-755-3110.