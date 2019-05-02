JANESVILLE

City of Janesville crews will collect bagged yard waste during regular garbage pickup Monday through Friday, May 6-10.

Waste must be in biodegradable paper bags or reusable containers up to 35 gallons. Brush must be bundled and measure no larger than 4 feet in length and 1 foot in diameter. Bags and bundles should not weigh more than 50 pounds, according to a news release.

Residents should place yard waste near their trash containers by 7 a.m. on their regular trash collection day.

Residents also can drop off yard waste for a fee at the demolition landfill, 525 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, call city services at 608-755-3110.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.