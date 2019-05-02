JANESVILLE

City of Janesville crews will collect bagged yard waste during regular garbage pickup Monday through Friday, May 6-10.

Waste must be in biodegradable paper bags or reusable containers up to 35 gallons. Brush must be bundled and measure no larger than 4 feet in length and 1 foot in diameter. Bags and bundles should not weigh more than 50 pounds, according to a news release.

Residents should place yard waste near their trash containers by 7 a.m. on their regular trash collection day.

Residents also can drop off yard waste for a fee at the demolition landfill, 525 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, call city services at 608-755-3110.