Sheri Holcomb of Janesville holds the name tag she wore as a contestant on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in October. The episode aired Monday.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

Sheri Holcomb did not walk away from her “Wheel of Fortune” experience empty-handed.

The Janesville kindergarten teacher won $15,998 and a trip to Costa Rica on the popular TV game show, placing second of three contestants.

Holcomb, a longtime “Wheel of Fortune” fan who tapes every episode, was a contestant on Monday night’s episode. Her winnings came from solving two puzzles: “I’m lounging by the pool” and “Situation comedy.”

Nerves initially got the best of Holcomb—so much so that she forgot how to use her buzzer, she said. But after solving her first puzzle, Holcomb said she got excited and overcame her nervousness.

Costa Rica has a special place in Holcomb’s heart, which made the prize that much better.

Rock County Christian School, where Holcomb teaches, has a sister school in Costa Rica. Holcomb has taken several mission trips there, inspired by her missionary grandparents. Some Costa Rican children consider Holcomb their “American mom,” she said.

As for the cash, Holcomb said she will save some and use the rest to help with her daughters’ weddings. One daughter was married in July; the other will marry in December.

Reporter - Milton, Edgerton, Albany, Brodhead, Evansville, Footville, Orfordville, health

