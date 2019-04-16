JANESVILLE

Michelle Finn of Janesville is the first winner of the Wisconsin Lottery’s new All or Nothing game.

Finn won $100,000 after buying a ticket that matched all or none of the winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

“I was shaking and crying when I found out that I had the winning ticket,” Finn was quoted as saying in a Wisconsin Lottery news release.

Finn said she is an avid lottery player. She bought her winning ticket from Casey’s General Store, 2601 W. Court St., but didn't check her numbers until Sunday after hearing the winning ticket was sold in Janesville.

Finn claimed her prize Monday at the Wisconsin Lottery headquarters in Madison. She said she plans to use her winnings to pay debts.