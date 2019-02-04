JANESVILLE

Angela Z. from Janesville will be the guest speaker at the Al-Anon speaker meeting Friday, Feb. 8, at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave.

Angela will share her experience as a loved one of an alcoholic. The meeting runs from 7 to 8 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in Al-Anon family groups.

For more information, visit scentralwial-anon.org/special-events.