Teaching kindergartners how to read and playing “Wheel of Fortune” are more similar than you might think.
Both require looking for patterns in words and treating letters like puzzle pieces.
And both are things Janesville resident Sheri Holcomb has done this year, she said.
Holcomb will be featured as a contestant on an episode of “Wheel of Fortune” that will air at 6:30 p.m. today on WMTV Channel 15, Madison’s NBC affiliate.
The mother of two and a kindergarten teacher at Rock County Christian School has watched the game show since it first aired in 1981, she said.
She and her mother tape every episode and are members of the show’s Wheel Watchers Club, a reward program that gives viewers opportunities to win prizes at home, Holcomb said.
Holcomb even named her dog D-O-G (pronounced dee-oh-gee) after her love for calling out letters while watching the show, she said.
To get a chance to spin the 2,400-pound wheel, Holcomb attended a Wheelmobile event in Oak Creek, where people could apply to be on the show, she said.
Holcomb passed the screening and open audition at the Wheelmobile. From there she was invited to a closed audition, where she participated in practice rounds and a written test, she said.
After being accepted for the show, Holcomb had to turn down her first taping date because it conflicted with her daughter’s wedding, Holcomb said. Luckily, producers from the show offered her another taping date.
Once getting on set, Holcomb was shocked at how little she knew about what goes on behind the scenes. Contestants have to follow rules that dictate how they stand, where they look and whom they talk to on set, she said.
Talking to the show’s host, Pat Sajak, before filming was off limits because he knows the answers to the puzzles, Holcomb said.
However, Vanna White, the show’s legendary letter turner, made a visit to the contestants before the taping in casual clothes and no makeup, Holcomb said.
Above all else, she was baffled at how nervous she was during the game.
“I will never wonder why they (contestants) can’t solve the puzzle,” Holcomb said.
Her nerves were so great she briefly forgot how to use the buzzer, despite having practiced plenty of times on set, Holcomb said.
Holcomb’s success, or lack thereof, is a secret until after the show airs. Her family and friends have been dying to learn more about her experience, she said.
Holcomb will be surrounded by friends today in her living room for a viewing party. One of her daughters is taking a day off work as a Navy medic to watch, she said.
