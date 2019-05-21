JANESVILLE

The second floor of the Janesville Woman’s Club building houses one of the city’s hidden gems.

Accessible by a semicircular staircase, the focal point of this level is a midsize art gallery featuring a few dozen paintings and other works of art. The gallery is just a few blocks from the new features along the downtown riverfront, but it’s a space not many in Janesville have visited.

So the substantial landscaping project underway at the club serves a dual purpose: beautify the grounds of this nearly 100-year-old building and call attention to the gallery and service organizations inside.

The work is also a prelude to the building’s 100th anniversary in 2028.

The building, 108 S. Jackson St., is home to five groups—the Woman’s Club, the MacDowell Music Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the American Association of University Women and the Janesville Art League, which oversees the second-floor gallery.

Restoring the grounds and making other interior improvements is a way to cement those groups’ places in local history and to maintain their commitment to community service, said Ann Roe, the current president of the building’s nonprofit preservation foundation.

At a time when women had just recently acquired the right to vote, women took charge in the building’s construction, she said.

A woman Roe knows only as Ms. Macloon donated the land.

George Parker and his wife, Martha, donated the first $10,000 as a challenge to Woman’s Club members. Those women eventually raised the bulk of the money needed to give the club a stately, Federalist-style home, Roe said.

Volunteers and some RECAP workers from the county jail helped manicure the grounds Monday. Freshly planted hostas and new mulch surround O.V. Shaffer’s sculpture, “Wings of Change.”

The sculpture was installed years ago, but it was partially obstructed by overgrown bushes and needed new bricks underneath it, said Pat Phillips, who has led the grounds restoration and taken charge of its fundraising.

The area around the sculpture is the first part of a four-phase project. The volunteers will hold a ceremony Thursday to celebrate the start of the second phase, which will focus on the main entrance.

Other areas of focus include the building’s perimeter and lighting around the grounds, Phillips said.

The landscaping is projected to cost about $26,000, and the club has a few thousand dollars left to raise, she said.

The outdoor project comes at a time when the building is also undergoing interior fixes. Roe said cracks in the foundation have led to some water damage, and some tuck-pointing problems have caused paneling in the art gallery to split. The work inside is expected to cost about $40,000.

Doing major projects outdoors and indoors has stretched a tight budget, but Roe credited Phillips with spearheading funding efforts. Phillips has successfully applied for grants, negotiated cost savings with local businesses and encouraged other community groups to donate, Roe said.

Despite the centennial celebration being nearly a decade from now, the organizations that share the Woman’s Club building wanted to start early. They wanted to make sure the projects would be finished, and they didn’t expect such immediate generosity, she said.

The red brick Woman’s Club building and its four soaring white columns might not fit the model of other downtown projects, but it’s an icon worth preserving along the edges of downtown and the Fourth Ward, Roe said.

“It was built by women, essentially, for women’s groups at the time,” she said. “I think that’s huge. Its sustained, continued history of community service while also providing fellowship for women and various groups is the other reason.

“It’s continuously in use. It’s never been closed. It’s never taken a break.”