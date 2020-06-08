MADISON
A Janesville woman was one of two people killed in a Madison house fire Thursday, according to a release from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Keani L. Braxton, 21, Janesville, died in the fire in the 2100 block of Seminole Highway. The fire was reported to authorities at or about 3:11 a.m. Thursday.
Braxton was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Also killed in the fire was Brent G. Broge, 32, Madison, according to the release.
Preliminary autopsy results show both deaths were the result of injuries sustained in and because of the fire. Additional testing is underway at this time, according to the release.
The deaths remain under investigation.