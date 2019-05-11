JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman has pledged to ride a bicycle 100 miles and raise $500 in June for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund, according to a news release Friday.

Lynnette Wirth is participating in the fifth annual Great Cycle Challenge USA for the first time, according to the release.

She is riding for Zach Olson, a Janesville teen who recently died from brain cancer.

“Zach had a smile that would light up any room,” Wirth’s fundraising page says.

Over the challenge’s first four years, 153,000 cyclists rode 12 million miles and raised more than $16 million, according to the release. The organization hopes more than 50,000 riders will raise $8.2 million this year.

Those interested in supporting Wirth can donate at greatcyclechallenge.com/Riders/LynnetteWirth.