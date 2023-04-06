JVG_230406_IDPHOTO_1

A fired former Rock Haven food service worker says Rock Haven’s operator, Rock County, fired her because she refused on religious grounds to have her photo taken for her work ID. County officials have declined to comment on the situation.

JANESVILLE — Pre-med student Almond Moone had only worked in food service at Rock Haven nursing home for one day before she got called out for refusing to have her picture taken for her employee ID badge.

Rock County, which runs the nursing home, ultimately fired the 22-year-old Janesville native for non-compliance with its ID policy. Moone said the county argued that the policy requires a photo, although the actual policy reviewed Wednesday by The Gazette doesn’t mention photos at all.

