JANESVILLE — Pre-med student Almond Moone had only worked in food service at Rock Haven nursing home for one day before she got called out for refusing to have her picture taken for her employee ID badge.
Rock County, which runs the nursing home, ultimately fired the 22-year-old Janesville native for non-compliance with its ID policy. Moone said the county argued that the policy requires a photo, although the actual policy reviewed Wednesday by The Gazette doesn’t mention photos at all.
The policy, reviewed by The Gazette, requires employees to wear a valid ID badge at all times. They must be worn by a clip or a lanyard and employees must be able to produce the badge when asked, the policy says.
“All Rock County employees shall have and display, an identification badge while conducting official county business. Minimal exceptions, for safety reasons, may be approved by department heads,” the policy says.
Moone, who says she said she would return to her job at Rock Haven were she reinstated, asserts that she was wrongfully fired for sticking by her personal religious convictions.
The firing, meanwhile, has cost her pay she said she needs for rent and online college courses.
Rock County officials declined Wednesday to shed further light on their decisions that include the move to first suspend, and then fire Moone.
Religious exemption
On a county form for requests for religious accommodations that Moone filed Feb. 6, she told the county that she “objects” based on religious beliefs to “having her photo taken.”
In an interview Tuesday with The Gazette, Moone wouldn’t say specifically why her religious convictions are so strongly tethered to the subject of portrait photography.
“I normally don’t disclose any of that,” she said.
She hinted at “childhood trauma” that’s made her not want to pose for a picture or look at any photographs of herself.
Moone said Rock Haven administration told her that nursing home management had no oversight of employee IDs, and she was funneled to the county’s HR office to negotiate the matter.
She became, then, stuck in bureaucratic limbo as she waited for a county human resources generalist to rule on her requested accommodation.
Moone said the county’s human resources office twice denied her request to waive the photo, and she said the county provided no concrete policy guidelines and no explanation of why a mainly behind-the-scenes food service employee would have to wear an ID with a photo.
Moone shared with The Gazette an initial photo of an ID she said she was issued at Rock Haven, on which is printed simply her first name, “Almond.”
In emails to the county’s HR office she argued that a photoless ID was good enough, citing her religious right to decline having her photo taken.
In subsequent letters in early February from the county HR office, reviewed by The Gazette, Rock County HR Director David Slusser wrote that the county had offered her a “reasonable” accommodation, requiring Moone to produce a photo headshot on her own so it technically could say it didn’t force her to pose for it.
On Wednesday, Slusser did not immediately respond to a Gazette reporter’s inquiries on the matter.
The county’s rationale coincide with the human resource office’s flat denial of Moone’s ongoing requests for religious accommodations, and an ultimatum that if Moone didn’t get the ID photo situation taken care of, she’d be required to resign.
Rock County ultimately put Moone on “unpaid administrative leave” for two weeks, citing a need to further “investigate” her ongoing appeals, Moone said.
Moone said when she was fired, she was made to understand her dismissal was over the ID photo.
She shared with The Gazette emails and letters saying the county would “receive her resignation immediately” over her lack of an employee ID photo.
It’s not the first time Rock Haven employees have been fired in recent years over non-compliance with work policies.
During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Rock County mandated all Rock Haven workers get a COVID-19 vaccine despite no federal rule requiring such a vaccination. Rock County fired several Rock Haven staff members for noncompliance while several other longtime nurses quit in 2021.
Moone characterizes herself as a “person of color,” and said both she and her mother are American citizens.
She views her beliefs as being protected by law.
Past issues
Moone did not directly mention in the Feb. 6 request to the county for religious accommodation any past trauma linked to having her picture taken.
In the request, Moone simply wrote that having her picture taken “goes against my conscience,” “conflicts with my religious beliefs” and wrote that she believes portrait photographs are “evil.” She wrote that anyone who would knowingly dabble in “evil” is “guilty of sin,” and invoked scripture that paraphrases people’s choice to eat or not eat certain foods without fear of judgement or reprisal.
Title VII of the 1964 U.S. Civil Rights Act, bars employers from persecuting employees based on the employee’s cultural, social, racial or religious beliefs.
The rules require employers to approve any employee work accommodation, even ones deemed by employers to be illogical, unless the accommodation could cause “undue hardship” or cost to the employee, employer or others.
Rock County Administrator Josh Smith declined comment on Moone’s situation Wednesday, saying he could not not publicly discuss personnel issues.
Moone has felt the sting of one-size-fits all bureaucratic processes before. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in 2020 that UW-Milwaukee stripped her of more than a year of course credits and locked up her transcripts over nonpayment after she couldn’t prove she was a Wisconsin resident, retroactive to 2018.
The UW System framed the situation as a financial aid paperwork glitch in which Moone didn’t identify her mother’s residency status properly, resulting in Moone being flagged in the UW’s computer system as being an out-of-state resident.
The university initially maintained that the problem was Moone’s responsibility to fix. Officials said the 18-year-old should have kept more on top of her financial aid matters and university clerical processes.
According to news reports at the time, Moone was billed tuition and room and board fees at a higher rate that’s set for out-of-state students, which she said ran her broke, and it was despite the fact she’s lived in Janesville “my whole life.”
Moone said she’s had problems establishing state residency, but said in the past she was always allowed by Wisconsin state agencies to file requests for religious exemptions if she declined to have her photo of her put on a driver’s license or her University student ID.
“I’d mention that, yes, I’d consider the two things (her Rock Haven firing and her college records woes) as being kind of related,” she told a Gazette reporter on Wednesday. “Because it shows that for some reason, I keep getting knocked down. It’s one thing after another.”