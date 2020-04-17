TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE
A Janesville woman died Friday morning after being injured in a one-vehicle crash in the town of La Prairie on Thursday night, according to a release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
The 33-year-old woman, who is not identified in the release, was driving a 2005 Buick La Crosse south on Read Road when it crossed the center line, entered a field and rolled several times, ejecting the woman, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to the release.
Deputies responded at 10:21 p.m. Thursday.
The woman initially was taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville but later was transferred to Javon Bea Hospital Riverside in Rockford, Ill., where she was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m. Friday, according to the release.