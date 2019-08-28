JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman won the jackpot in the Badger 5 lottery game during Monday night’s drawing, according to a Wisconsin Lottery news release.

Vicky Randall claimed $61,000 in prize money after matching all five numbers on her winning ticket. The winner numbers were 1, 11, 13, 18 and 30, according to the release.

Players of the Badger 5 game ask for a quick pick or play slip from retailers to place wagers on. They choose five numbers between 1 and 31 and how many drawings to enter before returning the play slip to the retailer for a lottery ticket, according to the Wisconsin Lottery website.

The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911, according to the release.

Randall bought her winning ticket at Stop-N-Go at 1804 E. Milwaukee St.

For more information about the Wisconsin Lottery, visit wilottery.com.