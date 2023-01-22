JANESVILLE – A Janesville woman was arrested early Saturday for allegedly firing a gun multiple times, while intoxicated, at two locations about a mile from each other in Janesville.
No injuries were reported.
Janesville Police first respond to a shots-fired complaint around 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Pearl Street, about a block west of Washington Park.
While officers were investigating that incident, additional gunshots were reported the 2300 block of Harvard Drive, about a mile to the northwest.
Officers who responded to Harvard Drive arrested 31-year-old Leonora Blakley there. An investigation showed Blakley had been at a local bar prior to the reports of the gunshots.
Blakley, who was intoxicated when officers arrested her, had also been at both locations where the shots were fired, according to a Janesville Police Department release issued Sunday.
Blakley was taken into custody for a probation violation. A breathalyzer test showed her blood alcohol content was 0.21, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08 allowed when someone is operating a motor vehicle.
It wasn't clear whether Blakley was driving a vehicle Saturday.
At the scene on North Pearl Street, officers found multiple shell casings. Officers found more shell casings at the Harvard Drive site, and in a search of Blakley’s residence found two firearms.
One firearm matched both sets of casings found at Harvard Drive and North Pearl Street. In all, police said Blakley appeared to have shot off a total of four rounds at the two locations.
Police said a subsequent check of the serial numbers on the firearms showed one had been stolen from Madison.
Blakley has not yet been charged in Rock County Circuit Court.
Janesville police said she could face multiple charges including two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm; two counts of first degree reckless endangering safety; one count of receiving stolen property; and one count of being armed while under the influence of an intoxicant.
