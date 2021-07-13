JANESVILLE
A Janesville educator and businesswoman announced her candidacy Tuesday for the 1st Congressional District seat now held by Rep. Bryan Steil.
Ann Roe will run as a Democrat.
Steil, a Republican and former corporate attorney from Janesville, is the incumbent. Steil has bested Democrats in two previous races. He has not announced a run for a third term.
Roe was scheduled to make the announcement at her east-side home at 1 p.m.
Roe is president of Downtown Janesville Inc., a business association, and has been active with the Janesville Woman’s Club.
Her news release indicates Roe planned speak about “challenges our community continues to face in the wake of a global pandemic.”
Roe has lived in Janesville for 25 years. She has lectured at UW-Whitewater and runs a small business, Custom College Solutions, which helps high school students in prepare for college.
“As a business and community leader, Ann knows firsthand that the path to success for our community is inextricably linked to our access to quality education, health care, child care and good-paying jobs,” the news release states. “But when it comes to enacting policies that will help us thrive, too many politicians are long on talk and political games but short on solutions.”
Roe was scheduled to make her announcement surrounded by supporters and her family, husband Jonathan, daughter Catherine and son Charley.
The election is Nov. 8, 2022. If other Democrats enter the race, a primary would be held Aug. 9, 2022.
This story will be updated.