JANESVILLE
Within a few weeks, Janesville’s downtown and other areas in the city could see an infusion of small electric scooters on streets and sidewalks.
Despite unknowns and some misgivings over the safety of pedestrians and the specter of underage riders, the Janesville City Council on Monday night approved a 90-day pilot program that would bring Bird Rides, a private e-scooter rental operator, to the city.
Under a memorandum of understanding approved 5-2 by the council, Bird would within the next three weeks launch an e-scooter program that would at first supply 40 to 75 electric scooters, while gauging local demand.
Bird Rides ultimately could bring as many as 250 of the small, low-profile rechargeable electric scooters to the city. Riders would pay private rental fees through an app-based structure.
For now, riders would be charged a metered rental fee similar to ride-hailing apps, without any additional special city fees. And for now, the program would not be governed under any dedicated city ordinance. Council members Paul Williams and Heather Miller said Monday they voted in opposition to the agreement in part because the city has no ordinance in place to govern an e-scooter rental program.
The plan and the city’s agreement is not much different than some other e-scooter pilot programs that have launched in the past few years in a half-dozen similarly sized cities across Wisconsin, including Beloit, according to a city memo.
Assistant to the City Manager Erin Davis said e-scooter use is regulated under the same state statutes that allow people who use motorized carts, classic bicyles and e-bikes to co-mingle with vehicle traffic on public streets.
Under state law, e-scooters are included in a class of low-speed battery powered vehicles that are allowed to use public streets and public trails with posted speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less.
Davis pointed out that under state law, it’s likely that e-scooter or e-bike ride services could set up shop in Janesville without any special city agreements or ordinances.
E-scooters are two-wheeled and have a top speed of 15 miles per hour.
Proponents of Janesville’s plan say the bikes could spur more recreational use of the city’s downtown and its network of improved hiking and biking trails and provide a greater range of alternative transportation options for residents and visitors.
The council on Monday had peeled the measure off the meeting’s consent agenda, a move which allowed it to more deeply discuss the program and ask questions about a new, private service that for now is subject mainly only to the rules laid out in state statute.
Miller said she’s concerned about the safety of pedestrians on sidewalks. She was among multiple council members—even those who voted in support of the program’s launch—who expressed worry that there’s no safeguard against adults renting e-scooters and allowing children ride them who are too young to legally or safely do so.
Davis and City Manager Mark Freitag said the city’s been in talks with Bird Rides since last year about a pilot program. If it goes ahead on a timeline supplied by the company, the city would cap off the program in November and then decide over the winter whether to allow Bird to permanently establish an e-scooter program in Janesville.
Under recommendations made by some council members during discussion Monday, the city could ask Bird during the pilot program to use GPS technology to place limits on what streets or what stretches of certain streets the scooters could operate on.
City ordinances and state law do allow bicycles and scooters to be ridden on sidewalks, even in the downtown, provided that riders aren’t operating in a manner that could put others at risk.
Like programs run in Beloit, Whitewater, Appleton, Green Bay and Wauwatosa, Bird would hire its own manager for Janesville’s program. Freitag said the city would communicate and troubleshoot with Bird throughout the pilot program, which runs Aug 1 through Oct. 31.
Bird uses a proprietary app to register riders and rent the scooters, and the company said that app can flag and block riders who are reckless on the scooters.
The company has a structure that allows police to subpoena its records to investigate accidents or incidents involving its riders. The city could put in place a special fee to cover city costs including police calls-to-service related to the program or its ridership.
Each scooter used in the program would be controlled by an app that would require riders have a driver’s license or ID, and block riders from using certain streets or curtail the scooters’ top speed in some areas to keep both the riders and others, including pedestrians, safe.
A sales representative from Bird on Monday told council member Aaron Burdick that the company typically launches its e-scooter programs with few such built-in limits, but city officials could add in limits as the program rolls out.