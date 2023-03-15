Janesville School District homeless liaison Carrie Kulinski, Parker High School social worker Ebony Dunkin and Craig High School social worker Becky Boylan accepted a check Monday for $7,000 from Janesville VFW Post 1621 and Auxiliary members to benefit homeless students and families. The money will be split evenly between the schools.
JANESVILLE — Tim Allen, a service officer with Janesville VFW Post 1621, said after hearing about the number of homeless students and families in the Janesville school district, he needed to do something for them.
On Monday night at the VFW post’s monthly meeting, Allen presented social workers Ebony Dunkin from Parker High School and Becky Boylan from Craig High School a total of $7,000 to help homeless students and families.
Allen said he knew in past years that the VFW had donated money to help provide bus passes or tokens to help Parker and Craig students get around. Other than that, he wasn’t sure the VFW could do anything else.
He had heard stories about students who were homeless who were also trying to go to school and how hard that was. And then a few months ago, “as I laid in bed,” he said an idea came to him.
After doing some research and talking to the school district, he came to understand that food insecurity and the need for clothing were among the top issues faced by students and families. He learned that Walmart cards are helpful, allowing students to buy clothing, food, personal care items or anything else they might need at one store.
The VFW post agreed to donate $3,000 in Walmart gift cards and an additional $1,000 in restaurant gift cards, and Marie Severson from the auxiliary matched the post’s $3,000.
The $7,000 check was split so each high school received $3,000 in Walmart gift cards and $500 in gift cards for area fast food restaurants.
Allen said most people don’t know what the VFW does or think that they help only veterans.
“We do so many different things and we want people to know that we also want to give back to our community,” he said. “Without community support, we are nothing.”
The need
Carrie Kulinski, the Janesville School District’s homeless liaison, said there are more than 400 homeless students in kindergarten through 12th grade across the district. Of those, 35 are unaccompanied by parents or guardians. At Parker, 45 students are reported as homeless; at Craig, 34 are.
Kulinski said the district has designated social workers to work with students and families who are reported as homeless.
She said homeless students have school fees waived, receive free lunch, and are given bus passes or tokens. The school district also works with ECHO to provide students with food bags and tries to make sure their basic needs are met. She said the schools provide a lot but donations from groups like the VFW are appreciated.
Ebony Dunkin, a social worker at Parker, said with inflation many families who are working are barely making ends meet, and many end up homeless. She added that with summer coming, grocery bills will go up when kids are off school and that any extra help goes a long way.
Impact
Dunkin said donations like the one from VFW give families with hope and allow them to keep going amid many challenges.
“These are hard-working families and students” who with a little help “can keep pushing through,” she said.
“They go to school and then are also worrying about where they’re going to sleep that night or where the next meal is coming from,” Kulinski said. “The gift cards will help to take some stress off them.”
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.