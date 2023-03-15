JVG_230315_HOMELESS01

Janesville School District homeless liaison Carrie Kulinski, Parker High School social worker Ebony Dunkin and Craig High School social worker Becky Boylan accepted a check Monday for $7,000 from Janesville VFW Post 1621 and Auxiliary members to benefit homeless students and families. The money will be split evenly between the schools.

 Photo courtesy Tim Allen

JANESVILLE — Tim Allen, a service officer with Janesville VFW Post 1621, said after hearing about the number of homeless students and families in the Janesville school district, he needed to do something for them.

On Monday night at the VFW post’s monthly meeting, Allen presented social workers Ebony Dunkin from Parker High School and Becky Boylan from Craig High School a total of $7,000 to help homeless students and families.

