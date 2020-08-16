JANESVILLE
Rock County veterans will get their medical care at a different location starting Monday.
The Janesville Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic is moving to the former Black Bridge Bowl at 1141 Black Bridge Road.
The new location will double the size of the old clinic at 2419 Morse St. and allow it to serve an additional 1,200 veterans, according to a news release.
Physical and occupational therapies will be offered at the new space, according to the release.
The clinic will share the former bowling alley with the future GIFTS Thrift Store, a consignment shop benefiting GIFTS Men's Shelter.
A previous news story said the thrift store is expected to open in October.
Black Bridge Bowl closed in 2016 and has been vacant since then.
A virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, on Facebook Live at facebook.com/MadisonVAHospital.