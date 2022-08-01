JVG_220802_BIKETRL01
A Gazette file photo shows a sign at the proposed entrance to a new mountain bike trail and skills area that’s proposed for the southeast end of Palmer Park. The Janesville Velo Club is raising funding for the project, and the trails, if built, would be open for public use.

JANESVILLE

If the Janesville Velo Club can raise enough to cover the $205,000 price tag, the group says it will break ground next spring on a new 37-acre mountain bike training area adjacent to Palmer Park on the city’s east side.

