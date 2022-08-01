JANESVILLE
If the Janesville Velo Club can raise enough to cover the $205,000 price tag, the group says it will break ground next spring on a new 37-acre mountain bike training area adjacent to Palmer Park on the city’s east side.
After about a year of planning, design work and an early push for funding, Janesville’s Velo Club now says it’s got full plans ready for a six-track mountain biking course in a hilly section of woods just east of Palmer Park.
One organizer of the project, Janesville Velo Club member Paul Murphy, said his group has gathered $55,000 in major sponsorships, including a $20,000 gift from the Velo Club.
The group now turns its sights to a public fundraising campaign, and is tapping residents for donations for a project Murphy said will especially benefit local youth bicyclists.
Another club has for years cleared and maintained a set of single-track mountain bike trails at Rockport Park, but the new plan would be a more comprehensive training area that would allow novice mountain bikers and experts alike to practice their skills at wooded course that’s close to home.
Plans the group is circulating show trails that roll out in a loops of more than a mile through a wooded area, with offshoot trails that would give both newcomers and serious mountain bicyclists a few quarter-mile-long tastes of rugged, downhill runs.
One centerpiece of the trail system, and what Murphy said will be perhaps the most youth-focused portion of it, would be a pump track built of landscaped hills in a run not unlike moguls in a downhill slalom snow-skiing course.
The course is the culmination of conversations that started a few years ago between the Velo Club, its own youth mountain biking team and the city of Janesville’s parks department. The groups have sought to find a spot that will foster a proving ground for off-road bicyclists to learn.
Under concepts being circulated by Velo Club fundraisers for the project, a design consultant who would orchestrate the project shows paths made of crushed rock, boardwalk, and even stone arranged along runs that would include both gently rolling ground and steep hillsides.
A mountain bike skills course and trails are a more niche example of the rise of recreational bicycling in Rock County.
It would be one of a number of public trail plans both private and public that would seek to beef up bicycling access locally, including a separate, $400,000 county-funded project to pave what’s now a crushed-limestone leg of Peace Trail, a bike and walking trail that runs along the Rock River between Janesville and Beloit.
“It would help people, especially those just learning, to get acclimated to off-road mountain biking. For youths, the courses available start at a level that’s similar to checking out the bunny hills in the world of downhill snow-skiing,” Murphy said. “Other tracks planned are more challenging, so people can whet their whistle at whatever level they might be at.”
Under initial plans, the Velo Club had intended to supply its own donated labor, but Murphy said if the group can raise $205,000, it would cover the cost of a contractor building out the whole project.
Murphy said the $55,000 that Velo organizers have raised ensures that they can break ground by spring 2023. He said that funding that’s already in hand could cover one or two loops and a pump track area, but not all the tracks proposed.
Already the Velo Club, local bike shop Michael’s Cycles, the Rock Trail Coalition and the city of Janesville’s Parks and Recreation Department have partnered to pay for sets of designs the group is circulating now.