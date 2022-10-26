JANESVILLE — Janesville newborns Zelda Page and Ripley Page were born into Mercyhealth’s Rockford-based neonatal intensive care unit on Sept. 13.
At birth, the twins weighed 4 pounds and 3 pounds, respectively.
JANESVILLE — Janesville newborns Zelda Page and Ripley Page were born into Mercyhealth’s Rockford-based neonatal intensive care unit on Sept. 13.
At birth, the twins weighed 4 pounds and 3 pounds, respectively.
They’ve since beefed up — to the 6 and 7-pound range—and there’s an outside shot they’ll be cleared to go home for Halloween.
If not, Zelda and Ripley will still get to celebrate the holiday. Thanks to the volunteer work of a Mercyhealth employee, both have brand-new Halloween costumes. Both will get to dress as little -- teeny -- sunflowers.
The girls’ mother, Tayanae Page, said the pair were born weeks premature, as is often the case with twins. Both have spent weeks in special NICU rooms at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside, where they’re getting breathing support and other care as their lungs continue to strengthen.
In a moment that will play on repeat forever for Page and her husband, Nicholas, she shared a hospital picture of her tiny girls dressed in their soft plush costumes with the caption: “You are my sunshine, my only sunshine.”
Indeed.
JoAnn Gorsline a NICU nurse at Mercyhealth, this year made more than 50 costumes — four for two sets of twins now in NICU at the Rockford hospital, including Zelda and Ripley.
For the past seven years, Gorsline has made Halloween costumes for babies who must spend their first October in NICU. Parents are allowed to keep the costumes.
“It’s their first Halloween that they’ve had to celebrate in a NICU and not at home, so it’s a way to make it fun for (the parents).” Gorsline said.
Mercyhealth’s NICU in Rockford is a Level III Regional Perinatal Center, a designation for neonatal units that handle the smallest and sickest of newborns. It makes the hospital a regional draw for southern Wisconsin babies like Zelda and Ripley.
The two sunflower girls will be joined in the NICU this Halloween by other tiny babies in costume, including a baby fox and a baby ice cream cone.
Zelda and Ripley’s costumes swaddle them in bright-yellow cloth sunflower petals that radiate from big, brown plush buttons in the center of their tiny bellies. In a photo taken by a Mercyhealth photographer, both girls are sleeping peacefully under soft lighting, nasal canula that supply extra oxygen taped to their tiny cheeks.
But in costume, both the babies are bursting in bloom.
Tayanae said she was thrilled to learn the hospital intended to dress the twin girls identically as sunflowers. She said sunflowers are among her favorite things. Her kitchen, even, has sunflower-themed décor.
“I thought it was so fitting,” she said. “As little flowers, they’re adorable.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.