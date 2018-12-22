URBANA, Illinois
A Janesville truck driver who had east central Illinois drivers on edge for months this past spring as he shot out windows with a slingshot for sport is headed to prison.
Kevin Casey, 53, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of aggravated battery in connection with a May 2 incident in which a 3-year-old Monticello boy was cut by flying glass when the window of the van his mother was driving was shot out.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and assistant public defender Tony Allegretti worked out a plea agreement that calls for Casey to serve 2½ years in prison and make restitution of $6,222 to 16 victims in seven Illinois cities.
Casey had also been formally charged with aggravated battery for a May 11 incident and criminal damage to property for May 18 and June 1 incidents. In all those counts, he was accused of using a slingshot and ball bearings to shatter the windows of motorists passing the opposite direction on Interstate 74. Those counts were dismissed in return for his guilty plea.
Although charged in connection with three incidents, Illinois State Police had reports of as many as 45 vandalisms between late March and June 1 when Casey was arrested.
According to facts Rietz laid out for Webber, state police investigators caught Casey in the act of using a slingshot to shatter a window of an eastbound van on Interstate 74 as he headed west.
In his truck, police found a slingshot, metal ball bearings of various sizes and materials used to make slingshots.
Police had analyzed the reports to find a pattern that showed the majority of the vandalisms were happening to minivan drivers in the Champaign area on Wednesdays and Fridays on I-74. The victims of the Wednesday incidents were headed west; the victims of the Friday attacks were going east.
Rietz said Casey admitted picking minivans because they were larger targets.
Armed with that information and reports from victims of seeing a white semitrailer truck near them when the vandalisms happened, police obtained video footage from Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation and business cameras and got a license plate number for a white semi that was near the victim of the May 18 vandalism.
The truck registered to Casey, the sole driver of the rig, who routinely traveled on I-74 as part of his route.
Although Rietz had filed a petition to forfeit Casey’s rig, that was resolved when the financing company that held the title repossessed it.
Rietz explained that the company had the right to do so because it was used in criminal activity.
Besides, she said, he owed more on the truck than it was worth, and her ultimate goal in seeking its forfeiture was to keep Casey from going back to driving it. The financing company took care of that.
Casey was given credit on his sentence for 204 days already served in jail.
Rietz said Casey had prior convictions in Wisconsin for recklessly endangering the safety of a child and domestic battery, from 1998 and 1994.
Her office originally believed the endangerment conviction was a child sex offense, but Allegretti supplied her with information that showed that after an appeal, Casey pleaded guilty to a less serious charge of endangering the safety of a child.
One victim was present in court to hear Casey’s plea. It was her van in which troopers found a ball bearing that helped them focus the investigation into how the vandalisms were happening.
Rietz said the victims are satisfied with the outcomes.
“Many didn’t expect to get any restitution out of this,” she said.
Rietz said the victims were “understandably dismayed” when Casey was charged with Class 3 and 4 felonies.
“This is a pretty unique offense,” she said, adding that aggravated battery to a child was the most serious offense she could charge.
“We are very thankful we were limited in the offenses we could charge because the injuries were not worse,” she said.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse