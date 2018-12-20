JANESVILLE
Trash and recycling collection will be delayed for Christmas Day and New Year's Day, according to the city of Janesville’s website.
Collections scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Jan. 1, will be delayed one day and will take place Wednesday through Saturday after the holidays. Monday collections will not be affected, according to the website.
Regular collection resumes Jan. 7.
Residents can leave Christmas trees out for pickup the week of Jan. 7. Trees also can be brought to the sanitary landfill, 525 Black Bridge Road, during regular business hours.
For more information, call City Services Center at 608-755-3110 or visit www.ci.janesville.wi.us/holidaycollection.
