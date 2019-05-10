JANESVILLE

The city of Janesville received the 2019 Project of the Year Award for the Janesville West Town Square project.

Given by the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Public Works Association, the award recognizes the collaboration between contractors, consultants, architects, engineers and the managing agency to complete an outstanding public works project.

The town square revamp was part of ARISE’s downtown project and comprised four stages.

Stage one entailed removing the parking plaza over the Rock River.

Stage two prepared the infrastructure and lawn for the building of the JP Cullen Pavilion and interactive water feature.

Stage three consisted of the construction of the pavilion and water feature and the conversion of River Street into a festival street spanning from Court Street to West Milwaukee Street.

Stage four created the town square riverwalk and Dodge Street parking area, completing the project.

“This project wouldn’t have been successful if not for the public/private partnership with the ARISENow group,” Paul Woodard, director of public works, is quoted as saying in a news release.

Janesville Department of Public Works representatives accepted the award during the Wisconsin APWA chapter spring conference May 9 in Oshkosh.