JANESVILLE

The city of Janesville received the 2019 Project of the Year Award for the Janesville West Town Square project.

Given by the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Public Works Association, the award recognizes the collaboration between contractors, consultants, architects, engineers and the managing agency to complete an outstanding public works project.

The town square revamp was part of ARISE’s downtown project and comprised four stages.

Stage one entailed removing the parking plaza over the Rock River.

Stage two prepared the infrastructure and lawn for the building of the JP Cullen Pavilion and interactive water feature.

Stage three consisted of the construction of the pavilion and water feature and the conversion of River Street into a festival street spanning from Court Street to West Milwaukee Street.

Stage four created the town square riverwalk and Dodge Street parking area, completing the project.

“This project wouldn’t have been successful if not for the public/private partnership with the ARISENow group,” Paul Woodard, director of public works, is quoted as saying in a news release.

Janesville Department of Public Works representatives accepted the award during the Wisconsin APWA chapter spring conference May 9 in Oshkosh.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.