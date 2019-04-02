TOWN OF JANESVILLE

DeeDee Golberg’s plan for a new equine rescue facility was enough to persuade the Janesville Town Board to give her until September to get in compliance with town ordinance.

Golberg presented Spirit Horse Equine Rescue’s capital fund drive at Monday’s board meeting, hoping the board would give her more time to secure new property and relocate her horses—most of which have special needs, she said.

Monday was the deadline the board gave Golberg last December to find new homes for at least 23 horses.

Golberg asked board members Monday to give her until December to move the horses to another property. She promised that if they extended the deadline, she would not ask for another extension.

Town Supervisor David Rebout considered giving her only 90 days to move the horses, but he said he appreciated her willingness to work with the board to resolve the issue. He suggested the board’s September meeting as the new deadline.

In November, Golberg admitted she was violating town ordinance by having 38 horses on her property. Zoning laws allow for only one large farm animal per acre at her property, which is about 15 acres.

Golberg hopes to create a new horse facility on 50 to 80 acres.

To do so, the nonprofit needs to raise $1 million for land, equipment, facilities and infrastructure. It has raised $10,000 since the campaign launched last week, Golberg said Monday.

Finding new homes for the horses is nearly impossible because they need special medical attention and training, she said.

Offers for Golberg to lease or own land in Jefferson and Waukesha counties fell through, prompting her to kick off the capital fund drive for new land.

DJ Neuville of First Weber Realtors on Monday confirmed that Golberg has been looking for property and has identified two pieces of land in the town of Porter as possible locations.

Golberg said the nonprofit needs to raise about $125,000 to $150,000 to put a down payment on the land and move the horses not long after that.

About 50 people crammed into the Janesville Town Hall for the meeting. Multiple people said they supported Golberg and asked the board to give her more time. One resident said he believes Golberg has the best intentions but should go through proper processes with the planning commission to follow ordinances.

Golberg has said she believed for years the town board was OK with her having more than 15 horses on her property, based on a presentation she gave to the board in 2012. She remembers the board giving her the approval to continue on within reason.

Rebout said the recollection of the 2012 meeting is a matter of “he said, she said.” Meeting minutes are vague and do not indicate discussion or action.

During public comment, Porsche Kettelhut said the board should be held accountable for miscommunication and poor record-keeping that have frustrated Golberg and the Kettelhuts.

The town sued the Kettelhuts in December 2017 for having two horses more than allowed. The Kettelhuts operate A Right to Life Animal and Equine Sanctuary on their property.

A judge sided with the town and ordered the Kettelhuts to pay $11,792 in legal fees to the town and a $500 fine.

On Monday, Kettelhut called board members “selfish, cruel, mean” and also bullies, particularly Rebout.