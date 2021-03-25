JANESVILLE
Local organizations rekindling annual events that might have been waylaid or scaled back last year during the COVID-19 pandemic could get a boost from a local marketing grant.
The Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is now accepting applications for its tourism and marketing grant program.
The convention and visitors bureau this year was able offer a full $30,000 in grants to local groups whose events would draw in out-of-town guests.
The funding allows individual groups to apply for up to $5,000 for programs that market their groups' events.
The bureau's executive director, Christine Rebout, said the tourism group already has seen interest from organizations considering bringing events back after the pandemic year in 2020 left many of those activities scuttled or seriously scaled back.
The grant program has run annually since 1999, although it was scaled back last year because of the pandemic, Rebout said. This year it's being funded fully, she said.
For some of groups planning events, the bureau's marketing grants might offer a much-needed boost.
"A lot of these events and the organizations that drive them are nonprofits. The way that they raise money is to hold an event and bring an income from it. So, they're all maybe in a little bit more challenging place right now because they lost their ability to earn income from events last year," Rebout said. "So, it is probably more important than ever to have a successful event and to have some resources to put that event on."
Rebout said the convention and visitor's bureau will accept applications for the grant's first round through April 6. She said if more funding remains available after the first round's applications are reviewed, the bureau will set a fall date for a second wave of applications.
Eligible projects include marketing materials such as brochures and posters along with direct mail campaigns, e-newsletters and media kits. The projects must be targeted to an audience outside Rock County.