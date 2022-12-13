01STOCK_JANESVILLE_WATERTOWER

JANESVILLE—The city of Janesville is moving to buy up hundreds of acres of land to expand its development footprint on the industry-heavy south side.

This week, the city will close on two parcels of farmland totaling 129 acres, south of the sprawling Dollar General Distribution Center complex off Highway 11 and County G. The city is moving on that $4.5 million acquisition two years after it took out an option to buy the land.

JVG_221214_LAND01

The Janesville City Council this week voted to purchase the 'Option 1' parcels in the map above and established a new option to buy the land labeled 'Option 2.' If annexed and rezoned as planned, the parcels would boost the city of Janesville's total industrial park land from 20 acres to about 400.
