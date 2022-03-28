JANESVILLE
The Tour of America’s Dairyland bicycle races are set to return to downtown Janesville on June 16, but Janesville’s Town Square Gran Prix will revert to being a one-day event.
Paul Murphy, a local organizer for Janesville’s leg of the pro-am race series, said the tour selected downtown Janesville to host the kickoff of the major-circuit bicycle road race series.
Yet unlike 2021 when the city shut down traffic downtown to host two straight days of racing June 18 and 19, this year’s race opener hits Janesville for one day, Thursday, June 16, before moving on to East Troy on June 17.
Janesville agreed to host two days of the tour last year after a few perennial municipal hosts of the Dairyland tour had bowed out because the cities hadn’t yet repealed COVID-19-related event shutdowns. This year, the races are booked at all 11 intended tour stops.
For Janesville, the change means that downtown business operators and residents won’t have to contend with two full days of street closures during the closed-circuit bike races that require shutting down streets and taking over the downtown.
Murphy said East Troy and Janesville are close enough to one another that local hospitality industry officials expect more racers and race officials to stick around overnight than in past years. That could be a boon for downtown; the event has drawn between $250,000 and $700,000 in visitor spending each year in Janesville, according to local tourism surveys.
The races aren’t normally considered a tourism event that generates many overnight stays in local hotels, partly because tour participants tend to leave Janesville shortly after racing to get set up for the tour’s next leg, Murphy said.
The event in the past has drawn between 1,500 and 2,000 spectators to downtown during peak racing times Surveys by the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau show that nearly half those guests spend anywhere between $100 on $500 fuel, dining, entertainment and lodging while in town.
Because Janesville is hosting the kickoff, it could mean a big share of the tour’s organizers and officiants, plus dozens of racers, could spend the night of June 15 in Janesville.
“By having Thursday, opening day, we have travelers coming on Wednesday who wouldn’t usually be here,” Murphy said. “But then also, due to the proximity of East Troy and an afternoon start there on the second day of races, we think we’ll find more people staying here on Thursday night, too.”
Murphy said the gran prix this year sticks with the same “dog bone” route it has used since 2018, a closed circuit that uses the Court Street bridge as a two-way corridor for racers who will cross the river on a downhill run and then loop back across the bridge to complete the circuit along North Main Street, East Milwaukee Street and North Parker Drive.
Murphy said the dog bone course remains, at least for 2022, in large part because it has a “lesser impact” to businesses downtown than an earlier route that incorporated part of West Milwaukee Street and the Milwaukee Street bridge. He said a more compact race route also affects fewer intersections, which makes it easier for organizers to provide crowd control and security volunteers around the race course.
Last year, Janesville’s local organizers raised more than $30,000 in donations for primes—money awards the race organizers give racers who win certain laps of the races.
Visitors bureau Director Christine Rebout said Janesville hotels tend to book solid on Fridays and Saturdays. But she thinks local hotel operators should have ample staff by the summer to handle an uptick in midweek guests for the bike races or other events that return to the fold coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rebout said her organization already has set up blocks of rooms at several of its member hotels to accommodate guests whose stay is tied to the races.