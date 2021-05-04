JANESVILLE
Janesville Town Square Gran Prix organizers announced the city will host two days of cycling races June 17 and 18 to kick off the Tour of America’s Dairyland pro-am cycling series.
Paul Murphy, event chair for the gran prix, explained in a news release that “a cancellation by another community provided this opportunity (to host two races) and after confirming with City of Janesville, we accepted it.”
The course will again be in a "dog bone" configuration—two loops connected by a single straightaway in both directions—in downtown Janesville. The direction riders will travel will switch from clockwise to counter-clockwise on day two of the series, according to a news release.
Organizers also announced the addition of a junior race to the proceedings. Family-friendly activities and other downtown events will take place during the tour.
An events schedule and registration will be announced at a later time, according to the release.
To volunteer in the races, register at signup.com/go/RBGjNBN for June 17 and signup.com/go/UxSAVQu for June 18.
To become an event sponsor, contact Murphy at 608-295-9313 or stotrkdod@gmail.com.
This story will be updated.