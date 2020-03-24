JANESVILLE
Janesville will use a $114,230 state grant to expand fiber optic broadband to businesses, according to a city news release.
The grant from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission will be used to add about three miles of fiber connectivity for:
- Two SHINE Medical Technology facilities.
- Janesville Centennial Business Park.
- Beloit Avenue Corridor Business Park.
- Janesville Innovation Center.
This project will also allow future extended broadband connectivity for existing and future business park occupants, according to the release.
For more information about the grant, contact the director of economic development Gale Price at 608-755-3059 or priceg@ci.janesville.wi.us.
For information on the technical aspects of the grant, contact Information Technology Director Gordon LaChance at 608-755-3204 or lachanceg@ci.janesville.wi.us.